Derry COVID positive rate still below NI average as 109 new cases recorded

In a breakdown by postcode over the last week to Sunday night, new data states that there have been 365 new positive COVID cases in BT48 (cityside); with a further 337 cases in the BT47 area over the seven days.

Of the 6,000 tests conducted in both areas, more than one in ten are testing positive, which is roughly in line with the trend across the north.

The indicative COVID rate per 100,000 people stands at 599.7 in the cityside, and 544.7 in BT47, with COVID incidence in both areas well below in average NI rate of 679.9 per 100,000.

Derry & Strabane has a lower COVID positive rate than the NI average. (File picture: Pacemaker)

Figures released by the Department of Health show that over a third of the 30,594 positive cases in the local area since the pandemic began were diagnosed in people aged between 20-39.

This age group had the highest incidence of diagnosis in Derry & Strabane.

To date there have been 8,224 cases in children and young people aged 0-19, with people aged 40-59 accounting for 8,356 cases.

There have been a further 3,000 positive COVID cases in people aged 60-79, and 702 in people aged 80 and over.

In The Western Trust there have been 21 COVID admissions into hospital over the last seven days, while 25 people have been discharged.