Derry COVID rate dips to 341.7 cases per 100k and is lowest in the north

Between October 13 and October 19, there were 517 cases giving a seven day rate of 341.7 per 100,000, down from 347 on Tuesday.

Mid Ulster (352.1), Mid and East Antrim (412.1), Newry, Mourne and Down (422.9), Belfast (459.3), Ards and North Down (475.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (489.5),Lisburn and Castlereagh (493.8), Fermanagh and Omagh (514.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (527.5) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (580.5) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 467.3.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 18 and October 19 was 85.

In total 26,629 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.