Derry COVID rate falls again to 2,369.8 cases per 100,000

The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen again to 2,369.8 cases per 100,000 but is still the highest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:18 pm

Between January 4 and January 10, there were 3,581 cases giving a seven day rate of 2,369.8 per 100,000, down from 2.753.6 on Monday.

Ards & North Down (1,344), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,436.6), Mid & East Antrim (1,516.7), Causeway Coast & Glens (1,420.6), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,607.6), Belfast (1,776.9), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,777.4), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,968.4), Fermanagh & Omagh (1,873.2) and Mid Ulster (2,106.7) and all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 1,776.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 9 and January 10 was 335.

In total 45,677 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.

A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 114,642 have been administered in BT48 and 118,020 have been administered in BT47 - 232,662 in total in Derry.

