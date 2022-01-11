Derry COVID rate falls again to 2,369.8 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen again to 2,369.8 cases per 100,000 but is still the highest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between January 4 and January 10, there were 3,581 cases giving a seven day rate of 2,369.8 per 100,000, down from 2.753.6 on Monday.
Ards & North Down (1,344), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,436.6), Mid & East Antrim (1,516.7), Causeway Coast & Glens (1,420.6), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,607.6), Belfast (1,776.9), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,777.4), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,968.4), Fermanagh & Omagh (1,873.2) and Mid Ulster (2,106.7) and all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 1,776.1.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 9 and January 10 was 335.
In total 45,677 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 114,642 have been administered in BT48 and 118,020 have been administered in BT47 - 232,662 in total in Derry.