Derry COVID rate falls again to 2,369.8 cases per 100,000

Between January 4 and January 10, there were 3,581 cases giving a seven day rate of 2,369.8 per 100,000, down from 2.753.6 on Monday.

Ards & North Down (1,344), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,436.6), Mid & East Antrim (1,516.7), Causeway Coast & Glens (1,420.6), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,607.6), Belfast (1,776.9), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,777.4), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,968.4), Fermanagh & Omagh (1,873.2) and Mid Ulster (2,106.7) and all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,776.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 9 and January 10 was 335.

In total 45,677 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.