Derry COVID rate falls for second day running but remains extremely high
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen for the second consecutive day but still remains by far the highest in the north at 4,096.9 cases per 100,000, new figures released on Thursday show.
Between December 30 and January 5, there were 6,198 cases giving a seven day rate of 4,096.9 per 100,000, down slightly from 4,434 on Wednesday.
Ards & North Down (1,902.6), Mid & East Antrim (1,930), Lisburn & Castlereagh (2,006.8), Causeway Coast & Glens (2,222.5), Antrim & Newtownabbey (2,262), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (2,330.2), Belfast (2,468.1), Newry, Mourne & Down (2,774.5), Mid Ulster (2,982.6) and Fermanagh & Omagh (3,390.2), all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 2,601.8.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 4 and January 5 was 724.
In total 43,632 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 113,947 have been administered in BT48 and 116,883 have been administered in BT47 - 230,830 in total in Derry.