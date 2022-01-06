Derry COVID rate falls for second day running but remains extremely high

Between December 30 and January 5, there were 6,198 cases giving a seven day rate of 4,096.9 per 100,000, down slightly from 4,434 on Wednesday.

Ards & North Down (1,902.6), Mid & East Antrim (1,930), Lisburn & Castlereagh (2,006.8), Causeway Coast & Glens (2,222.5), Antrim & Newtownabbey (2,262), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (2,330.2), Belfast (2,468.1), Newry, Mourne & Down (2,774.5), Mid Ulster (2,982.6) and Fermanagh & Omagh (3,390.2), all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 2,601.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 4 and January 5 was 724.

In total 43,632 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.