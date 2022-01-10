Derry COVID rate falls sharply over weekend

The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate fell substantially over the weekend to 2,753.6 cases per 100,000 but is still the highest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:26 pm

Between January 3 and January 9, there were 4,161 cases giving a seven day rate of 2,753.6 per 100,000, down substantially from 3,834.5 on Friday.

Ards & North Down (1,434.7), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,543.9), Mid & East Antrim (1,603.5), Causeway Coast & Glens (1,618.6), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,755.1), Belfast (1,956.2), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,937.1), Newry, Mourne & Down (2,188.6), Fermanagh & Omagh (2,285.7) and Mid Ulster (2,302.1) and all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,974.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 8 and January 9 was 237.

In total 45,342 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.

A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 114,374 have been administered in BT48 and 117,601 have been administered in BT47 - 231,975 in total in Derry.

