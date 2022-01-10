Derry COVID rate falls sharply over weekend

Between January 3 and January 9, there were 4,161 cases giving a seven day rate of 2,753.6 per 100,000, down substantially from 3,834.5 on Friday.

Ards & North Down (1,434.7), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,543.9), Mid & East Antrim (1,603.5), Causeway Coast & Glens (1,618.6), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,755.1), Belfast (1,956.2), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,937.1), Newry, Mourne & Down (2,188.6), Fermanagh & Omagh (2,285.7) and Mid Ulster (2,302.1) and all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,974.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 8 and January 9 was 237.

In total 45,342 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.