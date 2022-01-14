Derry COVID rate falls to 1,324.2 cases per 100,000

Between January 7 and January 13, there were 2,001 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,324.2 per 100,000, down from 1,473.8 on Thursday.

Far fewer people are being tested than was the case last week.

Only Newry, Mourne & Down (1,446.6) and Mid Ulster (1,417.2) have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Causeway Coast & Glens (956.2), Ards & North Down (1,039.8), Fermanagh & Omagh (1,065.3), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,088.4), Mid & East Antrim (1,142.4), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,175.6), Belfast (1,204.8) and Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,290.8), all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 1,219.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 12 and January 13 was 206.

In total 46,340 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.