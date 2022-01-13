Derry COVID rate falls to 1,473.8 cases per 100,000 and is no longer highest

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Between January 6 and January 12, there were 2,227 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,473.8 per 100,000, down from 1,817.9 on Wednesday. However, far fewer people are being tested than was the case last week.

Only Newry, Mourne & Down (1,481.8) and Mid Ulster (1,484.4) have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Causeway Coast & Glens (982.5), Ards & North Down (1,044.7), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,087.0), Mid & East Antrim (1,147.4), Fermanagh & Omagh (1,157.4), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,192.3), Belfast (1,243.6) and Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,295.4), all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 1,258.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 11 and January 12 was 247.

In total 46,134 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.