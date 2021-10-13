Derry COVID rate falls to 382.1 cases per 100,000 and is lowest in the north by a distance

Between October 6 and October 12, there were 578 cases giving a seven day rate of 382.1 per 100,000, down from 394.6 on Tuesday.

Derry/Strabane now has the lowest COVID-19 rate in the north by some distance.

Mid and East Antrim (425.8), Ards and North Down (431.6), Belfast (444.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (461.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (471.9), Mid Ulster (479.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (487.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (516.4), Fermanagh and Omagh (523.9) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (550.9) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 473.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 11 and October 12 was 87.

In total 26,111 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.