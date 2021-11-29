Derry COVID rate falls to 469.3 cases per 100,000 - by a distance the lowest in the north

Between November 22 and November 28, there were 710 cases giving a seven day rate of 469.3 per 100,000, down slightly from 474.6 on Friday.

Fermanagh and Omagh (536.6), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (555.5), Belfast (564.7), Lisburn and Castlereagh (617.8), Ards and North Down (619), Causeway Coast and Glens (665.6), Mid and East Antrim (675.6), Newry, Mourne and Down (680.4), Mid Ulster (684) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (703.8), and all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 614.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 27 and November 28 was 96.

In total 29,778 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.