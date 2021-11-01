Derry COVID rate rises to 307.4 cases per 100,000 but is still lowest in north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 307.4 cases per 100,000 but remains the lowest rate in the north.
Between October 25 and October 31, there were 465 cases giving a seven day rate of 307.4 per 100,000, up from 287.5 on Friday.
Mid and East Antrim (373.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (379.3), Mid Ulster (382.4), Belfast (394.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (420.5), Ards and North Down (475.5), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (486.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (490.4), Fermanagh and Omagh (490.6) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (556.8) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 434.4.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 30 and October 31 was 40.
In total 27,393 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 88,171 have been administered in BT48 and 91,019 have been administered in BT47 - 179,190 in total in Derry.