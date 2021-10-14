Derry COVID rate rises to 390.7 cases per 100k but is still easily lowest in the north

Between October 7 and October 13, there were 591 cases giving a seven day rate of 390.7 per 100,000, up from 382.1 on Wednesday.

Derry/ Strabane still has the lowest COVID-19 rate in the north.

Mid and East Antrim (417.2), Belfast (443.9), Ards and North Down (450.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (456.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (462.6), Mid Ulster (470.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (487), Antrim and Newtownabbey (525.4), Fermanagh and Omagh (545.2) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (554.1) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 475.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 12 and October 13 was 96.

In total 26,207 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.