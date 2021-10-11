Derry COVID rate rises to 401.9 per 100,000 but is still lowest in the north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 401.9 cases per 100,000 but remains the lowest rate in the north.
Between October 4 and October 10, there were 608 cases giving a seven day rate of 401.9 per 100,000, up from 384.7 on Friday.
Derry/ Strabane still has the lowest COVID-19 rate in the north.
Ards and North Down (425.4), Belfast (432.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (435.6), Mid and East Antrim (436.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (469.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (479.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (496.2), Mid Ulster (505), Fermanagh/Omagh (540), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (541.2) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 470.4.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 9 and October 10 was 73.
In total 25,950 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 82,512 have been administered in BT48 and 84,719 have been administered in BT47 - 167,231 in total in Derry.