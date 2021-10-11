Derry COVID rate rises to 401.9 per 100,000 but is still lowest in the north

Between October 4 and October 10, there were 608 cases giving a seven day rate of 401.9 per 100,000, up from 384.7 on Friday.

Derry/ Strabane still has the lowest COVID-19 rate in the north.

Ards and North Down (425.4), Belfast (432.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (435.6), Mid and East Antrim (436.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (469.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (479.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (496.2), Mid Ulster (505), Fermanagh/Omagh (540), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (541.2) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 470.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 9 and October 10 was 73.

In total 25,950 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.