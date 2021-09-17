Four COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin - including two women aged 20-39
Four more people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Department of Health figures.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 2:34 pm
The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (2 patients), 60-69 (1 patient) and 70-79 (1 patient).
At midnight on Thursday 75 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 16.28% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 76.81% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 5.51% over capacity; 6.96% were ‘awaiting admission.’