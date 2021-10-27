Four COVID-19 admissions in Derry; Altnagelvin 7.18% over capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient), and over 80 (two patients).

According to the latest Department of Health figures 69 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (30%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one bed (10%) was free.

Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.