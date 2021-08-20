Four more COVID-19 Derry/Strabane deaths brings toll to 205
Four more COVID-19 deaths were registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, August 13, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
Friday, 20th August 2021, 12:24 pm
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 205.
That amounts to 11 per cent of the 1836 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and August 13, 2021.
There were 20 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to August 13.