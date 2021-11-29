Guildhall, Tower Museum and Harbour House closed for 'deep clean' after COVID case

The Guildhall.

Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed the buildings will be closed to the public for a number of days.

"The decision was made in the interests of health and safety in response to staff testing positive for COVID. A deep clean of the Harbour House facility will also be carried out and the staff based there relocated or advised to work from home," a council statement confirmed.

Apologising for any inconvenience caused, a spokesperson for the Council said the decision was made in the interests of health and safety of Council staff and the wider public who use the facilities.

The spokesperson said it is hopeful the facilities will reopen to the public on Friday, December 3.

All events scheduled to take place at the Guildhall this week have been rescheduled or cancelled.