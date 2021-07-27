Last first dose of Pfizer jab to be delivered at Foyle Arena in Derry on Saturday

The Western Trust has confirmed the programme of first doses of the Pfizer Vaccine at the Trust’s three Mass Vaccination Centres in Derry, Omagh and Enniskillen will end on July 31.

The Trust will continue with a programme of mobile clinics during August and second doses will continue to be administered at the Mass Vaccination Centres via walk in and appointment until early September.

Winding down the Mass Vaccination Centres will allow staff to return to other parts of the health service and it is hoped that the July 31 deadline will motivate those who have yet still to receive their first jab to visit one of the centres.

The last first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered at the Foyle Arena on Saturday.

The Trust would remind those people who are due to receive their second dose at a vaccination centre after this date to either attend their scheduled appointments or avail of the walk in facility at one of the mass vaccination centres.

Mr. Swann said the current scale of the vaccination programme: “cannot continue indefinitely” and urged people to come forward sooner, rather than later.

He said: “The vaccination programme has been a huge logistical operation. We set it up with the aim of offering all adults their first jab by July and this has been achieved.

“The right time to get your vaccine is right now. A new surge in Covid cases is under way and getting your jab will protect you and others. It will also help our health service cope, by pushing down infection numbers and hospital admissions.

Commenting on the decision to stop offering first jabs in mass vaccination centres by the start of August, Western Trust Vaccine Programme Operational Lead, Garrett Martin, said: “Getting your first jab has never be easier or more accessible than it is right now.

“At each of our three Mass Vaccination Centres we are offering walk-in jabs without the need for appointment and across the Western Trust area our mobile vaccination teams are visiting local towns to provide walk-in clinics.”

This roll out is part of ongoing efforts by the Western Trust to encourage people aged over 18 years old to get vaccinated by making the vaccination process more accessible and convenient.

Commenting further, he said: “I would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that they can also receive their second dose by walking into one of our mass vaccination centres, as long as they have received their first dose more than six weeks ago.

“Everyone who takes up both doses of the vaccination is helping keep their family, friends and the wider community safe from the worst effects of Covid and helping us all to move towards getting life back to some degree of normality. We urge everyone who has yet to receive their invitation to take up the offer.

“Our centres are open to everyone aged over 18 so we would also encourage everyone to keep an eye on our news and social media channels for updates and to come along to their nearest clinic when the opportunity arises.”

The Trust would also remind everyone over 18 that if you don’t want to risk waiting at a walk in session you can make a scheduled appointment at one of our Mass Vaccination Centres directly by visiting the online booking portal https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/; or by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.”

If you are planning to attend one of our Mass Vaccination Centres, please do not do so if you:

Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days

You have been advised to self-isolate

Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.

Anyone attending a walk in clinic at one of the Western Trust Mass Vaccination Centres is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN) and ID if possible.