Major milestone passed as Western Trust administers its 200,000th coronavirus vaccine dose

The milestone was passed shortly after the Trust moved to facilitate 'walk in' at all three of the Trust’s Mass Vaccination Centres and launch a series of Walk-In and Mobile Clinics sited across the Western Trust geography, which are open to everyone aged over 18 years old to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Trust said it was able to pass the 200,000 dose mark thanks to the continuous operation of three Mass Vaccination Centres located at Foyle Arena, Omagh Leisure Centre and the Lakeside Leisure Centre, Enniskillen.

It has also facilitated vaccination delivery through its District, Community and Mobile Nursing teams who have reached out to vaccinate specific vulnerable groups, including those in care homes, in supported living and members of the homeless community.

200,000 vaccine doses administered.

Director of Performance and Service Improvement and Vaccine Programme Lead, Teresa Molloy, said:

“The news that our Vaccination Teams have administered over 200K doses in just over 6 months is truly a fantastic achievement and an important one in our ongoing fight against Covid-19.

“I firstly want to acknowledge the incredible efforts of our dedicated Vaccination Teams right across the Trust’s geography and to acknowledge the support of our two local Councils for working in partnership with us through the use of their facilities.

“Our teams, which consist of Western Trust staff, volunteers, pharmacists, admin staff and a host of others from all walks of life, have come together to be part of a truly incredible effort. With the news that collectively they have smashed through the 200K vaccination dose barrier, on behalf of the Western Trust’s Senior Management Team, I want to say that as a Trust, we could not be more proud of them.

“However, even with this great news, we cannot afford to be complacent. The job of vaccinating our population is not yet complete and we still have work to do. Most of our work is now going to be vaccinating people with their second doses, and that is well underway.

“There are now more and more ways for people not yet vaccinated to have access to their 1st dose and we would reiterate to the public to help us continue our work by taking up their second dose appointments where scheduled.

“Everyone who takes up both doses of the vaccination is helping keep their family, friends and the wider community safe from the worst effects of Covid and helping us all to move towards getting life back to some degree of normality. We urge everyone who has yet to receive their invitation to take up the offer.”

Everyone over 18 can now book their vaccination by visiting the online booking portal https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/; or by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

The Western Trust is also providing a series of Walk-In and Mobile vaccination clinics and the Trust would encourage everyone to regularly check its news and social media channels for updates and to come along to their nearest clinic when the opportunity arises.

To find out about available slots you can visit the Western Trust Vaccination Info page: bit.ly/WTCOVID19Vaccination

Anyone attending a walk in clinic at one of the Western Trust Mass Vaccination Centres is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN) and ID if possible.