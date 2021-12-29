Majority of nine COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin over Christmas were under 40
Nine people - including a girl aged under 20 on Christmas Day - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the festive period, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Their age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (one patient), 20-39 (four patients), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).
Figures show 40 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; one (10%) was occupied by a non-COVID-19 patients; and three (30%) beds were free.
Six patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.05% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 79.89% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 8.33% capacity left in the hospital system; 3.74% were ‘awaiting admission.’