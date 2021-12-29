Majority of nine COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin over Christmas were under 40

Their age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (one patient), 20-39 (four patients), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).

Figures show 40 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; one (10%) was occupied by a non-COVID-19 patients; and three (30%) beds were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.