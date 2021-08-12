No reported COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin
There were no reported COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 3:06 pm
At midnight on Wednesday 54 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Four (40%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (40%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and two (20%) beds were free.
Eight ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 13.38% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.76% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital is operating at 0.32% over capacity; 2.87% were ‘awaiting admission.’