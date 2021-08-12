No reported COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin

At midnight on Wednesday 54 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Four (40%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (40%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and two (20%) beds were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Eight ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.