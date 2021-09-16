At midnight on Wednesday 76 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and two (20%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.