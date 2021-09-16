One COVID-19 admission at Altnagelvin; Derry hospital 9.28% over capacity

One more person, a woman in her 50s, was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Wednesay, according to Department of Health figures.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:02 pm

At midnight on Wednesday 76 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and two (20%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 15.65% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 75.07% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 9.28% over capacity; 9.28% were ‘awaiting admission.’

