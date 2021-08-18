Six more Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions with five patients in ICU

The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (1 patient), 60-69 (3 patients) and over 80 (two patients),

At midnight on Tuesday 67 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (62.5%) out of eight ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (25%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (12.5%) was free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.