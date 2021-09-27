Three COVID-19 admissions in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 9.82%
Three people - including a man aged 20 to 39 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient) and 80 plus (one patient).
At midnight on Sunday 50 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals. This is as low a figure as has been recorded since August 6.
Three (27.77%) out of 11 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (36.36%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and four (36.36%) beds were free.
Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.82% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 85.71% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 0.89% capacity left in the hospital system; 3.57% were ‘awaiting admission.’