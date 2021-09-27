Three COVID-19 admissions in Derry; coronavirus occupancy 9.82%

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient) and 80 plus (one patient).

At midnight on Sunday 50 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals. This is as low a figure as has been recorded since August 6.

Three (27.77%) out of 11 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (36.36%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and four (36.36%) beds were free.

Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.