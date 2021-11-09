Two COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 0.28% over capacity
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to figures released by the Department of Health on Monday.
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient). Both were patients were women.
Figures show 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.
Seven (58.33%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (8.33%) bed was free.
Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.67% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.46% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 0.28% over capacity; 3.87% were ‘awaiting admission.’