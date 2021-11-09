Two COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 0.28% over capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient). Both were patients were women.

Figures show 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Seven (58.33%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (8.33%) bed was free.

Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.