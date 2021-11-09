Two COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 0.28% over capacity

Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to figures released by the Department of Health on Monday.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 3:14 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 3:16 pm

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient). Both were patients were women.

Figures show 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

Read More

Read More
COVID-19 rate rises in BT48 but is still among lowest in the north
Altnagelvin Hospital

Seven (58.33%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (8.33%) bed was free.

Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 9.67% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.46% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 0.28% over capacity; 3.87% were ‘awaiting admission.’

Covid-19AltnagelvinDepartment of HealthWestern TrustICU