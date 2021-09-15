Two COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin; Derry hospital 6.49% over capacity
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to Department of Health figures.
The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (1 patient) and over 80 (1 patient).
At midnight on Tuesday 77 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (50%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none was free.
Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 17.40% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 74.04% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 6.49% over capacity; 8.55% were ‘awaiting admission.’