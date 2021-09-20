Western Trust announces 'one daily visit' regime at all facilities except Altnagelvin

Altnagelvin Hospital

The daily restrictions will continue to apply to the majority of Western Trust sites, including Omagh Primary Care Complex, Waterside Hospital and South West Acute Hospital – that means one visitor per patient for one hour, once a day.

Due to the continued pressures experienced in the North West, Altnagelvin will continue to operate more restrictive measures allowing one visitor per patient for one hour, once a week.

This is a position the Trust is monitoring closely and it hopes to be in a position to amend should COVID-19 community transmission in the North West and pressures on teams in Altnagelvin reduce.

In addition, given the clinical vulnerability of the patient group, particularly in the haematology setting, visiting in the North West Cancer Centre will continue to be restricted to assessment on an individual basis involving the patient, family and team.

This position will be reviewed again on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

More frequent visiting in exceptional circumstances, such as at the end of life will continue to be permitted, as will visiting for birthing partners to maternity services, each in a risk assessed way.

Paediatric wards (children’s) in Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospital will continue to permit a parent to be at the child’s bedside, ensuring this is risk assessed and in a COVID-19 secure way.

This will remain under review and risk assessed accordingly and in response to any further increase in infection rates impacting on any particular department, e.g. an inability to retain a COVID-19 secure environment of care and the safety of patients and staff will always be to the forefront of any decision made.

These steps have been taken due to the high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 across the Western Trust geography and to ensure the safety of both patients and staff.

Patients have been reminded only to attend A&E alone, where possible. Children and vulnerable adults can be accompanied by one person.

If you are planning to visit one of our Hospitals or facilities please do not do so if you:

• Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

• Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days

• You have been advised to self-isolate

• Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.