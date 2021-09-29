Woman, aged 60-79, dies with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane
A woman aged 60 to 79 has died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane bringing the total pandemic death toll locally to 168.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 3:01 pm
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 3:02 pm
The woman died in hospital on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.
In total 168 people have died with COVID-19 locally since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Seventy-four people have died in Derry/Strabane in 2021 with 32 of those deaths occurring since July.