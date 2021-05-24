Council signs up to Asymptomatic testing programme to combat spread of COVID-19

The programme, which will be rolled out shortly, is the result of a call out from the Department of Health working with local organisations and employers across Northern Ireland to help support them in expanding the testing programme.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Colr. Brian Tierney as welcomed the welcoming the proactive approach by Council in taking part in the scheme.

He said: "There is strong evidence to show that those affected with COVID can have no symptoms yet continue to transmit the virus to others without being aware. For that reason it is important we as a Council take the lead in terms of offering asymptomatic testing to our staff to help identify cases quickly so that they can contact their close contacts to self-isolate and ultimately help break the chain of transmission."

Encouraging other workforces across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area to also sign up for the Workforce Testing programme, the Mayor explained that it is available to any organisation with more than 10 employees and businesses can register via an online expression of interest - www.health-ni.gov.uk/workforce-testing.The Mayor added that the Community Testing programme while its aimed at ensuring organisations with fewer than 10 employees can access tests, it is not intended as a mass testing initiative but supports access to testing for those whose role brings them into close proximity with work colleagues or members of the public.

Urging small business and those working from home to access the tests, the Mayor explained that the tests can be availed via the local community testing site at Ulster University Magee campus. They can avail of testing free of charge via the following links -