COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry remains very low at 0.29%, according to fresh figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 3:33 pm

At midnight on Wednesday six people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six of nine ICU beds (66.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three (33.33%) were free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.33% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 4.34% capacity left in the hospital system; 4.05% were ‘awaiting admission.’

There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. The Department of Health figures show 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.

