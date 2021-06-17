COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry remains very low at 0.29%
At midnight on Wednesday six people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six of nine ICU beds (66.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three (33.33%) were free.
Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.33% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 4.34% capacity left in the hospital system; 4.05% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. The Department of Health figures show 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.