Cup of tea, number 3... Derry's first ever Chat Bingo Loco set for March Western Trust confirms
The Western Trust GP Social Work Assistant Team in partnership with the Age Friendly Derry City and Strabane District Council have said the event will be held on Thursday, March 27 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Waterfoot Hotel.
Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant, Glendermott Medical Practice, Waterside Health Centre said: "We are looking forward to welcoming people to our first ever Chat Tea Bingo Loco.
"This event is open to people aged 55+ with a small entry fee of £3.00 per person payable on the night. Doors open at 6.30pm so please arrive early and avail of the complimentary tea and coffee.”
The event starts at 7.30pm. Micky Doherty will be compere on the night.
"It should be a great event with plenty of laughs and entertainment to be enjoyed by everyone.”
People have been asked to confirm interest in attending with their GP Practice Social Work Team by Friday, March 21 as places are limited.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.