Daniel McCrossan hails Altnagelvin staff after mum hospitalised with COPD

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local MLA has praised staff at Altnagelvin Hospital after his mother was recently hospitalised with the debilitating illness chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said access to comprehensive services for people suffering from COPD needs to be prioritised, pointing out that 41,000 people in the North are registered as having the condition.

"My personal journey with COPD has been challenging. I have witnessed how the condition has impacted on my mother's life. It has brought to the forefront the harsh realities and struggles faced by those battling that debilitating illness daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Her recent hospitalisation has only amplified the urgency of the situation for us as a family, driving home the importance of greater awareness for families and all those affected and of providing more support for those with COPD in Northern Ireland.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan has said access to comprehensive services for people suffering from COPD needs to be prioritised, pointing out that 41,000 people in the North are registered as having the condition.

"It is important at this juncture that I put on record my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the dedicated healthcare professionals at Altnagelvin Hospital, specifically ward 26, who provided exceptional care to my mother in an urgent situation that arose just over a week ago.

"They ensured that her stay was comfortable, and their tireless and unwavering efforts are deeply appreciated by us as a family,” Mr. McCrossan told MLAs on Monday.

The West Tyrone MLA expressed his deep appreciation to the respiratory team at Omagh Hospital in the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hailed community respiratory nurse Joan Graham, ‘whose kindness, compassion and exceptional care have been a source of great support to my family and countless others’.

"Joan is indeed one of the unsung heroes of the health service, embodying the true spirit of healthcare and making a profound difference to the life of everyone for whom she cares,” said Mr. McCrossan.

He called for a ‘culture of empathy, understanding and proactive intervention’ to ‘empower COPD patients to manage their condition effectively and lead fulfilling lives despite the challenges that they face’.