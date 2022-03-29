Derry anaesthetist Dr. Imtiaz Kar described as 'Western Trust hero' upon retirement

Dr Imtiaz Kar. on right, is retiring after more than twenty years at Altnagelvin

The Western Trust wished the Consultant Anaesthetist a very happy retirement.

In a statement the Trust said: "Dr. Kar joined the team at Altnagelvin in September 1999 as a Staff Grade in Anaesthesia and Critical Care. The Anaesthesia Department at that time had 10 consultants and two Staff Grade, including Dr. Kar, five registrars and five senior house officers.

"After completing his MBBS [Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery] in 1985 and MD [Doctor of Medicine] Anaesthesia in 1994 in India, Dr. Kar worked as Registrar in one of the teaching hospitals in Kashmir, India.

Dr. Kar, centre in the back row, celebrating his retirement with friends and colleagues.

"He came to UK as part of an overseas Doctors scheme and joined Sunderland District Hospital in April 1995 as SHO Anaesthesia until 1997 when he joined Burnley General Hospital for a year and a half as SHO, moving to Manchester Bury and Fairfield General Hospital and then finally joining us in the West at Altnagelvin Hospital.

"Thank you Dr Kar for being one of our Western Trust heroes."