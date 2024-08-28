Derry charity CALMS to mark 30 years milestone with gala event at the Guildhall
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
CALMS was established at the end of 1994 as a result of a public meeting at the Guildhall. It emerged as a tentative response to an expressed community need for effective support for people suffering from stress as a result of the Troubles.
Today it offers a range of interwoven programmes and services that include counselling, complementary therapies, creative and physical activities, welfare support, social outings, information seminars and health talks in line with its mission ‘to provide educative, preventative and rehabilitative programmes and services that empower individuals and organisations to recognise, reduce and manage stress effectively’.
The 30th anniversary milestone will be celebrated at a gala dinner at the Guildhall on Friday, September 6 from 6.30pm, supported from the Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, with a range of speakers on the night.
A spokesperson for the organisation said: “This September, CALMS will be celebrating a huge milestone. We have been serving the local community for 30 years, helping you to manage stress, supporting you through anxiety and depression, and building a resilient community.
“On arrival you will be treated to sparkling wine and a four course meal over the evening. Entertainment will be provided by The Motown Sensations and CALMS’s own Thyme to Sing choir.
"A big thank you to our amazing team for working hard all these years.
"We would also like to sincerely thank you for supporting us through the years, and we will continue serving the community for many more to come.
"Tickets are £40 and can be purchased in our office at 8 Crawford Square. Please get in touch with us directly, through the phone, email or Facebook if you have any questions.”
There will also be guest speakers on the night, and there are still some tickets, available to purchase from the CALMS office, telephone 02871268698 or email: [email protected]
To find out more about the services and programmes offered by CALMS visit the website: https://calmsstresscentre.org/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.