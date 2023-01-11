The Feel Good February part of the campaign aims to persuade participants to continue to abstain or reduce their alcohol intake in the months that follow, and keep up the good habits they created in January.The campaign aims to change the conversation about alcohol and has a number of benefits including saving money and improving your overall health.Mayor Duffy continued: "Not only is it a great way to kick-start the year, after perhaps over-indulging over the festive season, it's also a great way to save money and ditch the hangovers as well."The month of Dry January offers us the opportunity to have a conversation about our relationship with alcohol. It lets us re-set the body and mind and enter 2023 with a clear and fresh perspective."Council offices on Strand Road, Derry and The Alley Theatre, Strabane will light up in purple on Thursday, January 12.For more information on the campaign please visit https://bit.ly/3XkW0Lr