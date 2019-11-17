Derry community group hails £102k greenway cash, urges more progress

A Derry community group has urged the council to press ahead with the Strathfoyle greenway after money was provisionally allocated to purchase lands for the scheme.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee, at its November meeting, approved the allocation of £102,000 in loan charge funding to progress the purchase of lands for the greenway.

While Full Council still has to sign-off on this it’s all but certain to be approved. The local authority has advised that “no external funding source” had been identified for the greenway and it will require rates investment to progress.

Paul Hughes, from Enagh Youth Forum, said: “Seven years on since planning permission for the Strathfoyle Greenway project was first granted; council have finally approved the purchase of the outstanding lands required for the Strathfoyle Greenway.”

He added: “Now it’s time for government departments to make the funding available to commence the construction of the greenway which will make a real and lasting difference locally.”