Derry COVID-19 rate dips slightly to 181.1 cases per 100,000 after steady rise from start of June

Between June 16 and June 22, there were 274 cases giving a seven day rate of 181.1 per 100,000, down marginally from 185.8 on Monday.

The rate locally has been rising from the start of June and doubled over the past week.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

It is now as high as it was mid-January.

Ards and North Down (18.6), Antrim and Newtownabbey (28.6), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (31), Mid Ulster (35), Lisburn and Castlereagh (38.4), Belfast (45.7), Fermanagh and Omagh (55.4), Mid and East Antrim (60.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (67.7)and Newry, Mourne and Down (103.7) all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 60.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 21 and June 22 was 53.

In total 13,303 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.