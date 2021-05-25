Derry COVID-19 rate falls marginally to 69.7 cases per 100,000 people
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen marginally to 69.7 cases per 100,000.
Between May 18 and May 24, there were 105 cases giving a seven day rate of 69.7 cases per 100,000, down from 71 on Monday.
Ards and North Down (5), Causeway Coast and Glens (15.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (16.1), Belfast (18.8), Mid and East Antrim (21.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (26.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (27.6), Fermanagh and Omagh (41.9) and Newry, Mourne and Down (47.7) and Mid Ulster (54.2), all have considerably lower rates.
The average rate for the north is 31.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 23 and May 24 was 12.
In total 12,680 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number vaccinations by postcode shows that 52,742 have been administered in BT48 and 55,734 have been administered in BT47 - 108,476 in total in Derry.