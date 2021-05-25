Derry COVID-19 rate falls marginally to 69.7 cases per 100,000 people

Between May 18 and May 24, there were 105 cases giving a seven day rate of 69.7 cases per 100,000, down from 71 on Monday.

Ards and North Down (5), Causeway Coast and Glens (15.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (16.1), Belfast (18.8), Mid and East Antrim (21.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (26.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (27.6), Fermanagh and Omagh (41.9) and Newry, Mourne and Down (47.7) and Mid Ulster (54.2), all have considerably lower rates.

Latest Derry COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 31.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 23 and May 24 was 12.

In total 12,680 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.