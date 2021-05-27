Derry COVID-19 rate falls slightly to 62.4 cases per 100,000 people

Between May 20 and May 26, there were 94 cases giving a seven day rate of 62.4 cases per 100,000, down from 69.7 on Wednesday.

Ards and North Down (5.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (12.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (13.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (16.1), Belfast (19), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (25.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (29.1), Mid and East Antrim (31.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (38.8) and Mid Ulster (46.8), all have lower rates.

Latest Derry COVID-19 date released.

The average rate for the north is 27.9.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 25 and May 26 was 13.

In total 12,706 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.