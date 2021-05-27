Derry COVID-19 rate falls slightly to 62.4 cases per 100,000 people

The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen slightly to 62.4 cases per 100,000.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 3:39 pm

Between May 20 and May 26, there were 94 cases giving a seven day rate of 62.4 cases per 100,000, down from 69.7 on Wednesday.

Ards and North Down (5.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (12.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (13.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (16.1), Belfast (19), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (25.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (29.1), Mid and East Antrim (31.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (38.8) and Mid Ulster (46.8), all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 27.9.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 25 and May 26 was 13.

In total 12,706 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.

A breakdown of the number vaccinations by postcode shows that 53,640 have been administered in BT48 and 56,807 have been administered in BT47 - 110,447 in total in Derry.