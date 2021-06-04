Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 45.8 cases per 100,000

The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-9 rat remains unchanged at 50.4 cases per 100,000.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:56 pm

Between May 28 and June 3, there were 69 cases giving a seven day rate of 45.8 cases per 100,000, down from 50.4 on Thursday.

Man in his 50s admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 but occupancy remains low

Lisburn and Castlereagh (11.7), Ards and North Down (13.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (16.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (22.9), Belfast (23.4), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (24.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (26.5), Mid and East Antrim (26.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (28.3) and Mid Ulster (35.9), all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 25.2.

Derry COVID-19 positivity falls week-on-week to 4.5%

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 2 and June 3 was 15.

In total 12,793 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.

A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 56,465 have been administered in BT48 and 59,577 have been administered in BT47 - 116,042 in total in Derry.