Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 45.8 cases per 100,000

Between May 28 and June 3, there were 69 cases giving a seven day rate of 45.8 cases per 100,000, down from 50.4 on Thursday.

Lisburn and Castlereagh (11.7), Ards and North Down (13.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (16.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (22.9), Belfast (23.4), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (24.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (26.5), Mid and East Antrim (26.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (28.3) and Mid Ulster (35.9), all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 25.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 2 and June 3 was 15.

In total 12,793 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.