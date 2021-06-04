Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 45.8 cases per 100,000
Between May 28 and June 3, there were 69 cases giving a seven day rate of 45.8 cases per 100,000, down from 50.4 on Thursday.
Lisburn and Castlereagh (11.7), Ards and North Down (13.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (16.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (22.9), Belfast (23.4), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (24.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (26.5), Mid and East Antrim (26.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (28.3) and Mid Ulster (35.9), all have lower rates.
The average rate for the north is 25.2.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 2 and June 3 was 15.
In total 12,793 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 56,465 have been administered in BT48 and 59,577 have been administered in BT47 - 116,042 in total in Derry.