Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 71 cases per 100,000 people

Between May 17 and May 23, there were 107 cases giving a seven day rate of 71 cases per 100,000, down from 77.2 on Friday.

Ards and North Down (3.7), Mid and East Antrim (15.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (20.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (22.2), Belfast (22.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (27.1), Lisburn and Castlereagh (30.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (40.2) and Newry, Mourne and Down (49.9) and Mid Ulster (59), all have considerably lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 32.8.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 22 and May 23 was 9.

In total 12,668 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.