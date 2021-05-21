Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 77.2 per 100,000

Between May 14 and May 20, there were 117 cases giving a seven day rate of 77.2 cases per 100,000, down from 86.3 on Thursday.

Ards and North Down (2.5), Mid and East Antrim (12.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (21), Belfast (22.6), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (29), Lisburn and Castlereagh (29.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (31.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (36.8) and Newry, Mourne and Down (39.4) and Mid Ulster (54.2), all have considerably lower rates.

Latest COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 31.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 19 and May 20 was 4.

In total 12,630 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.