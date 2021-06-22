Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 185.8 cases per 100,000

Between June 15 and June 21, there were 280 cases giving a seven day rate of 185.8 per 100,000, up from 177.9 on Monday.

The case rate in Derry and Strabane has more than doubled week-on-week from 89.6 cases per 100,000 last Tuesday..

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The rate locally is as high as it has been since mid-January.

Ards and North Down (16.8), Antrim and Newtownabbey (25.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (33.7), Mid Ulster (36.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (37.9), Belfast (45.1), Fermanagh and Omagh (53.9), Causeway Coast and Glens (57.5), Mid and East Antrim (58.4) and Newry, Mourne and Down (102.1) all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 59.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 20 and June 21 was 40.

In total 13,250 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.