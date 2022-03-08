Derry dog walkers needed to help elderly person care for their pet
The Cinnamon Trust are looking for people in Derry to help someone care for their dog.
The charity help elderly and terminally ill people care for their pets by offering pet-sitting services, dog walking and a new home for the pet should the owner pass away. They are now looking for dog-walkers in Derry to help support a resident and their pet.
Sally Collins, Appeal Administrator, said: “Many elderly or ill pet owners worry about their ability to provide proper care for their animals and start looking to rehome what may be their only companion. This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together. We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital or hospice care, and even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.
“Pets can be registered with us so they will come into the trusts guardianship should the owner pass away or have to go into residential care, they are then rehomed with one of our long term foster volunteers and will live with them for life but the trust pays the vets fees and provides holiday cover and ongoing support.
“If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can download our volunteer registration form from our web site www.cinnamon.org.uk or email us at [email protected] If you would like to have a more in-depth chat about becoming a volunteer, please call us during office hours (Monday-Friday 9am-5pm) on 01736 758 701, or you can check out our website www.cinnamon.org.uk for more details.”