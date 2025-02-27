Derry family raise £25,000 in memory of late father Jim Doherty

A Derry family has raised £25,000 in aid of Foyle Hospice and in memory of their late father, Jim Doherty, who died with pancreatic cancer last year.

The Doherty family took on the challenge of organising a fundraising campaign to repay the ‘exceptional’ care Jim, received as an inpatient at the hospice.

Jim’s daughter, Geraldine O’Connor, said the family was amazed at the cost of care and felt it was necessary to give something back.

She explained: “During an overnight stay, I couldn’t sleep, so I was walking down the ward corridor when I found the Annual Report on display.

Jim pictured at Ards on his final day of fishing

"I was absolutely amazed at the costs of inpatient care. I was also shocked at how little government funding was allocated and, consequently, the Hospice’s need to fundraise to meet costs. When daddy’s time at the Foyle Hospice ended, we estimated that his three months of care would have cost approximately £80k.”

Geraldine went on to explain the various fundraisers which the family took on following their father’s death.

She continued: “My brother Ciaran led the fundraising campaign – he ran the Great North Run in Newcastle and then the Foyle Hospice Half Marathon in Derry with our sister Noela, Niece, Gemma and brother-in-law, John.

“Ciaran then organised a Rickety Wheel Fundraiser at An Chroí Community Hub in June 2024.

The Doherty family

“We asked for donations in lieu of flowers at daddy’s funeral. We were very blessed to have so many work colleagues, friends and extended family support our campaign, as well as the significant family donations.

“We were delighted to have raised £25k and are so thankful for every donation or kind word of encouragement.

“We know it will never meet the costs of his care or more importantly, the love and listening ear he received every day as a member of the Foyle Hospice family.”

Father of six, James Anthony Doherty, known as Jim, was from The Wells, formerly from Culmore Road area, and was also a beloved husband and grandfather.

This is Jim’s poem which he had written and gave to each of his grandchildren and children before he died. Jim was not sure what to give them and Geraldine suggested he give them a poem he had written which he agreed to and this poem was framed.

He spent most of his working life in DuPont, retiring at 52 to help raise his 14 grandchildren.

Geraldine said: “He played a lot of sports including, football, swimming, and in later years, outdoor and indoor bowls.

"He loved dancing and Saturday nights at the DuPont Club with mammy and his friends Pat and Ann Marie. Daddy’s great love was fishing. He enjoyed endless days in the rain or sun, fishing in the River Faughan, Ards and Glen Finn Valley.”

Her father began feeling unwell in April 2023. He was eventually diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Geraldine O’Connor, Anna Doherty and Ciaran Doherty presenting a cheque to Noel McMonagle, Foyle Hospice, in memory of Jim Doherty. Jim's family and friends raised £25,000, in aid of Foyle Hospice, proceeds from Bake Sales, Pottery Nights, a Rickety Wheel & numerous several half marathons.

Geraldine continued: “As a family, we did not want our daddy to go to the Hospice; we wanted him home. However, his case was complicated and he had two drivers to be managed.

"Daddy himself did not want to be a burden on his family, and he made the decision to receive end-of-life care at the Foyle Hospice. We were devastated but respected his wish.

“However, we have had no regrets as the Foyle Hospice family greeted and cared for him so lovingly and respectfully during his time there.”

She continued: “When daddy entered the Foyle Hospice, he was met with kindness and compassion. We were asked to complete a pastoral document about daddy as a person, including his likes, dislikes, and holistic needs in general.

"This helped staff gain a deeper insight into daddy – he was not just a patient, he was an individual, and his every need was catered for during his stay.

“The care provided at the Hospice is unparalleled. The respectful, nurturing and loving environment is palpable the moment you enter the ward.”

Geraldine recalled precious memories: “We picked apples to feed the donkeys during his first outing on the grounds.

"We also remember how he was groomed to perfection daily and how the staff remarked that he was such a handsome man, ‘just like Sting.’

"We also reminisce over the trip to Ned’s Point, where he and mammy got engaged. He couldn’t wait to return, armed with Free State chocolate, and Tayto cheese and onion crisps for the staff.

“Daddy also had a beautiful family Mass, all kindly facilitated by staff and Fr. Mc Faul. Finally, we celebrated mammy’s 80th birthday on December 27, 2024.

"It was a bitter-sweet occasion and the last time we were together as a family, grandchildren included, before he died on January 16, 2024.

"Right up to the end, he worried more about us than himself. It was beautiful hearing him sing to mammy on this occasion, even as his voice failed.”

She continued: “In the weeks before Daddy died, we had bird feeders outside his room. Before his passing, birds of every colour gathered, and a squirrel ran past his room.

"As his wee body lay in repose, a robin entered the room and hopped around his bed. Then, the snow fell, and God claimed him for his own. It was as if nature had called him home.”

Geraldine express the family’s gratitude to the hospice staff, saying: “The support shown to us was exceptional. No request was ever too much. In fact, the support received exceeded all our expectations. It felt like our home, too.

“When daddy passed, we felt bereft and missed him and our Foyle Hospice family so much. Since then, when we occasionally meet staff, they always stop and share a kindly word and fond memory of our beautiful daddy Jim.

“I would say to anyone who finds themselves in a situation where they have to make a decision regarding hospice care, take hope from our story.

"In the darkest of times, you will find all the love, support, and strength that you and your loved one need to make it through. As one hospice nurse said to daddy, ‘day by day,’ ‘hour by hour,’ and if that is still too much, ‘minute by minute.’”