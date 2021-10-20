Derry folk keener to get fit than Belfast counterparts, research shows

Booking management software Gymcatch found search volumes per capita for exercise classes were triple those in Belfast.

Booking management software Gymcatch found search volumes per capita for exercise classes were triple those in Belfast.

Trends from 2019 differed between Derry and Belfast. In Belfast the most searched for exercise classes was Body Toning, followed by Boot Camps and Boxing classes.

In Derry, Core Workout classes were the most searched for exercise, followed by Body Toning classes and Boot Camps.

The software analysing class bookings made through their app and Google search trends. Core Fitness was the most searched for class in the north.