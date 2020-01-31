Derry Girls star at HURT celebration

Over 150 young people have attended a certificate presentation in the Guildhall to celebrate the culmination of the LEAD Peace IV project funded by Derry and Strabane District council.

In attendance to present the certificates was Derry’s own star Saoirse Monica Jackson (Erin from Derry Girls), support by Jim Clifford representing the Council.

Ceola (Participant) with Saoirse Jackson

The LEAD project (Leading Everyone and Diversity) was a six month-long programme funded as part of the Peace IV programme to promote reconciliation and greater cohesion on a cross-community, cross-border and cross-cultural basis.

The group visited The Peace Walls and Stormont in Belfast as well as both The Siege and Free Derry museums locally.

The participants completed an OCN in Equality and Diversity, and on the final night of the programme they organised and performed a concert and displayed their art work, which was hung in the Main Hall.

A spokesperson for the project facilitators HURT said: “The success of this project has inspired long lasting friendships which continue to this day.

Saoirse Jackson with participant Natasha and her mum.

“The group of young people are now recognising that difference doesn’t matter as they move forward, and that friendship is more important than background.

“As the project progressed the young people appreciated the value that the funders invested in them, and expressed their thanks to HURT for facilitating the programme and to Derry and Strabane District council and PEACE IV for supporting these worthwhile projects.”

HURT is based in the north west and offers a range of individual supports and family support services for people who are experiencing difficulty with a family member using drugs or alcohol, or who are going through such difficulties themselves.

Anyone seeking more information can contact HURT on 02871369696.

Caoimhe and Caoimhin (Participants) with Saoirse Jackson

Lauren (Participant) with Saoirse Jackson

Saoirse Jackson with Asha (participant).