Derry has highest rate of extractions and fillings and has among lowest rates of dental coverage

Derry & Strabane has the highest rate of dental extractions, fillings and crowns and has among the lowest levels of dental coverage in the North.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the newly-published Family Practitioner Services General Dental Statistics for NI 2024/25 Derry & Strabane had the fourth lowest per capita rate of dentists with 56.3 per 100,000 people in 2025.

The average rate was 63.1 per 100,000. Belfast had most dentists per capita with 78 per 100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statistics show 86,727 people were registered with dentists in Derry and Strabane.

Derry & Strabane has the highest rate of dental extractions, fillings and crowns despite having among the lowest levels of dental coverage in the North.

In 2025, 46,742 females (35,356 adults and 11,386 children) were registered. This amounts to 60 per cent of all females.

By contrast 39,985 males (28,508 men and 11,477 boys) were registered, accounting for 54 per cent of the male population of Derry & Strabane.

Derry & Strabane now has 85 dentists in comparison to 83 ten years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has the fifth lowest rate of dental practices per 100,000 with 17.2.

There are now 26 dental practices in Derry and Strabane. Ten years ago there were 30.

According to the report there has been a 14.6 per cent decline in the rate of dental practices per 100,000 people since 2014.

Despite having lower dental coverage Derry & Strabane has the highest rates of fillings, crowns or extractions for children and adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For children the rate was 239 per 1,000 in 2024/25. The average for the North was 212 per 1,000.

For adults the figure was 380 per 1,000. The average was 337 per 1,000.

The cost per resident population of dental services in Derry & Strabane was £57.40 compared to the average for the North of £58.10.