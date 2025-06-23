Derry has highest rate of extractions and fillings and has among lowest rates of dental coverage

By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:24 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 13:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Derry & Strabane has the highest rate of dental extractions, fillings and crowns and has among the lowest levels of dental coverage in the North.

According to the newly-published Family Practitioner Services General Dental Statistics for NI 2024/25 Derry & Strabane had the fourth lowest per capita rate of dentists with 56.3 per 100,000 people in 2025.

The average rate was 63.1 per 100,000. Belfast had most dentists per capita with 78 per 100,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statistics show 86,727 people were registered with dentists in Derry and Strabane.

Derry & Strabane has the highest rate of dental extractions, fillings and crowns despite having among the lowest levels of dental coverage in the North.placeholder image
Derry & Strabane has the highest rate of dental extractions, fillings and crowns despite having among the lowest levels of dental coverage in the North.

In 2025, 46,742 females (35,356 adults and 11,386 children) were registered. This amounts to 60 per cent of all females.

By contrast 39,985 males (28,508 men and 11,477 boys) were registered, accounting for 54 per cent of the male population of Derry & Strabane.

Derry & Strabane now has 85 dentists in comparison to 83 ten years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has the fifth lowest rate of dental practices per 100,000 with 17.2.

placeholder image
Read More
Ex-Derry dentist says tooth decay a ‘disease of deprivation’ with 21,000 kids’ t...

There are now 26 dental practices in Derry and Strabane. Ten years ago there were 30.

According to the report there has been a 14.6 per cent decline in the rate of dental practices per 100,000 people since 2014.

Despite having lower dental coverage Derry & Strabane has the highest rates of fillings, crowns or extractions for children and adults.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For children the rate was 239 per 1,000 in 2024/25. The average for the North was 212 per 1,000.

For adults the figure was 380 per 1,000. The average was 337 per 1,000.

The cost per resident population of dental services in Derry & Strabane was £57.40 compared to the average for the North of £58.10.

No dental practices in Derry signed up to emergency access scheme

Related topics:StrabaneDerryNorthBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice