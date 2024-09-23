Derry Journal Editorial: In praise of Trust staff as they mark anniversaries of lifesaving services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over recent days Western Trust staff have been marking the anniversaries of two life-saving services being introduced, but any health service is only as good as the staff who deliver it and we are fortunate to have exceptional teams saving and transforming lives here.

Many of you will remember 10 years ago when a state-of-the-art new facility was opened at Altnagelvin to treat people being rushed in after suffering a heart attack. Some of you may even have been among the 2,600 people from across Derry, Donegal, Tyrone treated at the 24/7 Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PPCI) service.

Prior to that development, people had to travel to Belfast or Galway and we know time is everything in these circumstance so it is safe to say that this cross-border service at Atlnagelvin Hosptial has saved numerous lives.

We often here the term ‘health heroes’ and the NHS staff which deliver this vital and busy service are indeed among the finest examples. As are those involved in the field of organ donation locally. As the NHS Donor Register recently turned 30, it was revealed that 168 transplants took place in the north last year, the highest number ever. Its encouraging news.

Cardiology Team at Altnagelvin celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the PPCI service saving and treated thousands of heart attack patients.

We all know the crisis we have at present in the NHS. But with the success of these and other key services, combined with NWRC and Ulster University training increasing numbers of health professionals and putting Derry on the map as a centre of excellence, we can hope for more vital and life-saving services, more funding , more staff and better outcomes for patients in the years ahead. We need and deserve that.

There are many ways to register as a potential donor including online at www.organdonation.nhs.uk or www.organdonationni.info