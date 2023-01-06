Derry man 'ashamed and embarrassed' after altercation at Altnagelvin Hospital

Ethan Caoimhin Collins (20) of Strand Road, Derry admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour on July 24.

The court heard that police were in attendance at the hospital when a doctor called for assistance due to two males 'being aggressive towards each other.'

Police were told that Collins was the instigator. Medical staff refused to treat him and asked that he be removed.

Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry. (File picture)

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the only saving grace for Collins was that he did not abuse hospital staff or other patients.

He said Collins 'deeply regrets' his behaviour and added that he was intoxicated and could not even remember who he had the altercation with.

District Judge Barney McElholm said this was Collins' last chance.

He said that it was 'a very, very serious behaviour' that would have been 'intimidating and upsetting' for other people present.

