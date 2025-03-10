Derry Menopause event to empower women and employers in the workplace

The Menopause Awareness: Empowering Workplaces event will take place on Wednesday, April 9 from 9am until 12.45pm in the Guildhall, and bring together women and employers from the North West to address the challenges of menopause in the workplace.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is organised by Siobhan Kearney, founder of Menopause NI, who has been working extensively with businesses across Northern Ireland to raise awareness of menopause’s impact in the workplace.

Through her research on women’s experiences and the creation of the first-ever Menopause Manifesto, Siobhan has highlighted the support women need while managing menopause symptoms at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Menopause Awareness: Empowering Workplaces event will serve as a platform for education, discussion, and collaboration, focusing on what women need from their employers during this pivotal life stage.

Sabrina Moore Programme Manager at Developing Healthy Communities, Siobhan Kearney Chief Executive at Menopause NI and Edel O’Doherty, Chief Executive at Developing Healthy Communities.

“For most women, menopause is a natural life stage, yet it remains a topic that is often misunderstood or overlooked in the workplace,” said Siobhan Kearney.

“Our goal with the Menopause Awareness: Empowering Workplaces event is to bring this issue to the forefront, encouraging open dialogue and practical solutions that benefit both women and employers.”

The Menopause Awareness: Empowering Workplaces event will be hosted in partnership with Developing Healthy Communities, a charity based in Ebrington Square, Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive, Edel O’Doherty at Developing Healthy Communities said, “Supporting women at all stages of life is key to creating healthier, more compassionate and inclusive workplaces. We are proud to partner with Menopause NI on this important event, which aims to break the silence around menopause in the workplace.

"This event will provide employers with expert guidance and tools to better understand the impact of menopause, enabling them to create environments where women feel valued, supported, and able to thrive during what can be a challenging phase of their lives.”

Alongside Edel, Siobhan will also be joined by Sabrina Moore, Developing Healthy Communities, Michelle McGinley, Employers Federation, Aisling Hutton, Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, Brenda Bradley and Deynah Doherty, Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“By attending this event, employers will gain valuable insights into how they can better support their employees, fostering a more inclusive and productive work environment.

"Women, in turn, will thrive at work knowing their needs are being acknowledged and addressed,” Siobhan added.

For more information and to register, visit www.menopauseni.com.